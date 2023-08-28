In Seattle, Ed Sheeran welcomes autumn with Starbucks PSLs, brings Macklemore onstage

Ed Sheeran found himself in Seattle, the home of Starbucks, over the weekend, so he jumped behind the counter at one of the coffee chain's stores and became a barista for the day. He helped welcome the "flavors of autumn" -- think Pumpkin Spice Lattes -- as a promotion for his new album Autumn Variations.

On Instagram, Ed posted footage of his time at the store on August 25, handing out drinks in Autumn Variations cups and deliberately writing the wrong names on customers' orders. He captioned the footage, "Thanks for having me @starbucks, if you gave me your name I gave you a new one, for I am the barista of joy. Autumn is coming, September 29th."

At his show at Seattle's Lumen Field on Saturday, August 26, Ed broke the attendance record that had previously been set by his pal Taylor Swift. While Ed and his team said 81,000 people showed up to see him, Lumen Field wrote on social media that the official attendance record was 77,286. But according to The Seattle Times, Ed still beat Taylor, who drew 72,171 on night one of her Eras Tour earlier this year.

And to add to the excitement, Ed brought local music star Macklemore onstage during the show for versions of the Macklemore & Ryan Lewis hits "Thrift Shop" and "Can't Hold Us."

"What a moment, bringing out @macklemore in Seattle for a home crowd," Ed wrote on Instagram. "Will never forget that energy in the stadium. Thank you Ben for your time, and your city rocks."

Macklemore, whose birth name is Ben Haggerty, wrote in the comments, "Thank you for having me brother…Loved every second. Perfect night."

