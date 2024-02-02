See 10-year-old Taylor Swift as Sandy in 'Grease'

Tell me more, tell me more about that time when Taylor Swift played Sandy in Grease.
Actor and comedian Tobin Mitnick, who, like Taylor, grew up in Pennsylvania, has posted photos of him and Taylor co-starring in a kids production of the iconic musical 25 years ago, with Tobin playing Danny to Taylor's Sandy. At the time, Taylor was around 10 years old.
In the first two pictures, Tobin wears a leather jacket, while Taylor has her hair in a ponytail in "Good Sandy" mode. In the final picture, Taylor has transformed into "Bad Sandy," with a big, curly, blonde wig and a strapless black outfit.
In the caption, Mitnick wrote, "Thank you mom for digging these pics of @taylorswift and I harmonizing like buttah on summer nights twenty five years ago out of storage."
