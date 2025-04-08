See Ariana Grande in new campaign for Swarovski: 'Truly uplifting and joyful'

Spring is the time for bling and Ariana Grande is bringing it.

Ari is a brand ambassador for Swarovski, and her latest campaign for the jewelry company features her modeling designs inspired by the pop style of the '60s, which the brand's creative director describes as "high-impact, fresh and sharp."

There are three different design lines: Millennia, focusing on lilac-colored crystals; Idyllia, featuring delicate floral and fauna motifs; and Dulcis, which includes candy-colored, chunky resin cuffs, rings and chokers with multi-colored crystals.

Ariana says in a statement, "I’m so excited that my creative journey continues with Swarovski. ... Styled in a palette of vibrant colors and radiant crystal jewelry, this campaign felt truly uplifting and joyful.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.