Selena Gomez denies claim she romanced JFK's grandson

Selena Gomez is happy in her current relationship with Benny Blanco, but she still doesn't want anyone spreading rumors about who she dated in the past.

An Instagram fan account posted a rumor that Selena had dated John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg from 2020 to 2021. Schlossberg, a lawyer, is the grandson of the late President John F. Kennedy — he's the son of JFK's only daughter, Caroline.

But on April 12, Selena commented on the post, "Never met this human sorry."

E! reports that the only interaction Schlossberg and Selena ever had was when he ordered some "When We All Vote" merch from a collaboration she did with Dover Street Market.

Meanwhile, Selena posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her and Benny sitting side by side in a vehicle; Benny is kissing her hand. She captioned it, "I love you @itsbennyblanco."

Incidentally, in 2012 Selena's BFF Taylor Swift reportedly dated Conor Kennedy, son of current presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and great nephew of JFK.

