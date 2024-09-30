Selena Gomez drives Benny Blanco wild with sexy Sabrina Carpenter-soundtracked dance

Selena Gomez was at Sabrina Carpenter's sold-out concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Sunday and was obviously feeling herself: She posted a sexy video to Instagram and tagged her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, in the caption.

In the clip, Selena does a seductive dance to Sabrina's song "Juno" — specifically, the lyrics that go, "I know you want my touch for life/ If you love me right, then who knows?/ I might let you make me Juno/ You know I just might/ Let you lock me down tonight." In case you're not aware, "Juno" in this context means "pregnant."

Benny replied, "can’t keep my hands to myself." That's of course a line from Selena's 2016 hit "Hands to Myself," one of the singles in her catalog that Benny didn't co-write or produce.

Speaking of Sabrina, she took to Instagram on Sunday to thank her fans for the success of her tour and the Platinum certification of her album Short n' Sweet.

"Short n’ Sweet is officially platinum and tonight i get to play to a sold out Madison Square Garden!!! this is very wild and i am so grateful," she wrote. "thank you guys for listening + making this happen i love you to bits."

