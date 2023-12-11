Selena Gomez expands Rare Beauty into body care with four new products

Selena Gomez is expanding her Rare Beauty empire.

The star has launched Find Comfort, a line of four body care products comprising a fragrance mist, body lotion, hand lotion and aromatherapy pen. Selena tells People, "It's all about emphasizing well-being. We spent a lot of time making sure the collection truly represents our brand, focusing on soothing packaging colors, light textures, and calming aromas.

"Our goal was to create an experience that helps people feel comfortable in their own skin and take a moment to find comfort," she adds. As for the title of the collection, she explains, "I've really been into textures and fragrances, and there's something about the sensory experience of these products that brings me comfort during stressful times."

The Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist has notes of lemon zest, jasmine petals and cashmere wood, while the Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen includes peppermint, lavender and tonka bean aromatherapy oils. Selena says she's "obsessed" with the hand lotion.

On Instagram, she wrote, "I hope you find comfort in this collection – whatever that looks like for you, because you deserve it."

You can buy the products starting December 18 via the Sephora app; on December 19, you can order them at Sephora.com and RareBeauty.com. They arrive in Sephora stores on December 26.

