Selena Gomez to guest-star in pilot for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel series

Selena Gomez is going back to her roots.

Deadline reports that Selena will guest-star in a pilot for a sequel series to her old Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place, reprising her role as Alex Russo. While she wouldn't continue to star in the series, if it's picked up, she'll executive produce it with her former co-star David Henrie, who played Justin Russo in the original series.

According to Deadline, the sequel series will pick up after "a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door … and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World."

The original Wizards of Waverly Place aired on the Disney Channel between 2007 and 2012. Selena starred on the show after appearing on two other Disney Channel shows: The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Hannah Montana.

