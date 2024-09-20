Selena Gomez is going for Oscar gold with 'Emilia Pérez'

Selena Gomez could be on the road to the Oscars.



The star, who recently scored her first Emmy nomination for Only Murders in the Building, will be vying for an Oscar nod for her film Emilia Pérez, Variety reports.



According to the trade, Selena will be submitted for supporting actress consideration, along with her co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Adriana Paz. Karla Sofía Gascón, the film's titular character, will vie for lead actress.



All four women won the best actress prize at the Cannes Film Festival this year.



Selena plays Jessi Del Monte, the wife of a Mexican cartel boss, in the Spanish-language musical. Unbeknownst to her, her husband plans to fake his own death so he can undergo gender-affirming surgery and become a woman.



Emilia Pérez will have a limited theatrical release on Nov. 1 and will debut on Netflix on Nov. 13.

This could be a year in which Selena and fellow pop star Lady Gaga will be in the running for Oscar gold. Gaga is getting awards buzz for her new film, Joker: Folie à Deux, out Oct. 4.

