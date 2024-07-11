Selena Gomez posts trailer for new Netflix movie 'Emilia Pérez'

Selena Gomez and co-star Zoe Saldana; JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

By Andrea Dresdale

After earning awards and a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, Selena Gomez's new movie Emilia Pérez is coming to your device this fall.

Selena posted on Instagram the trailer for the movie, which is about a Mexican cartel boss who enlists a lawyer, played by Zoe Saldaña, to help him "disappear" so he can undergo gender-affirming surgery. Selena plays the cartel boss's wife and mother of his children, who doesn't know about his plans.

In the trailer, you'll see Selena speak Spanish, dance and, apparently, sing — the movie includes several original songs. The film arrives in French theaters on Aug. 21, and in select theaters and on Netflix Nov. 13.

Meanwhile, Selena's hit TV show, Only Murders in the Building, returns to Hulu for season 4 on Aug. 27.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

