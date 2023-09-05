Selena Gomez and Rema win multiple honors at Headies Awards

Jonzing/World Mavin/Interscope

By Andrea Dresdale

Selena Gomez probably never expected she'd be a winner at the Headies Awards — which honors the best in Afrobeats, African music and culture — but she and her "Calm Down" duet partner, Rema, took home multiple awards at the ceremony held over Labor Day weekend.

Selena was named International Artist of the Year at the ceremony, while Rema was named Best Male Artiste and Digital Artiste of the Year.  On her Instagram Story, Selena reposted Rema's announcement of her award along with his sweet message: "Nigeria celebrates you @selenagomez."

The remix of "Calm Down" featuring Selena was released over a year ago and went on to hit number one on Billboard's Pop Airplay, Radio Songs and Adult Pop Airplay charts. It peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in June. It currently stands at #6 on that chart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!