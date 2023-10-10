Selena Gomez reveals her go-to remedy when she needs a mental health day

If you shop Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty cosmetics line at Sephora on World Mental Health Day (October 10), you'll be helping her favorite cause.

For 24 hours only, Sephora is donating 100% of the proceeds from Rare Beauty sales to Selena's Rare Impact Fund, which works to expand access to mental health resources and support for young people around the world.

Meanwhile, Selena's mental health platform Wondermind chatted with her about how she manages her own mental health. Asked how she knows she needs a mental health day, Selena explains, "Usually, the first 10 minutes of the day I can kind of gauge how my day will go. Sometimes I just must accept it's going to be a bad day and that's O.K. We all have bad days."

When that happens, Selena says she's got a go-to remedy.

"Spending time with my little sister, Gracie," Selena reveals. "She's so innocent and pure. She helps me keep perspective on life. It's funny because she's 10; I am 31, and even with such a big age gap I love her advice. She is very wise."

In fact, Selena loves Gracie's advice so much that she put it on her latest single, "Single Soon." In the beginning of the song, you can hear Gracie saying, "Hi, I love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends -- at all."

