Selena Gomez reveals track list for 'I Said I Love You First'

It seems as though Selena Gomez can't stop singing in Spanish.

It's not a language she's fluent in, but Selena sang in Spanish in the film Emilia Pérez and on her most recent music release, the 2021 EP Revelación. She's just revealed the track listing for I Said I Love You First, her upcoming album with Benny Blanco, and one of the song titles is "Ojos Tristes" — Spanish for "Sad Eyes."

The track list doesn't show any guest artists, even though Gracie Abrams is featured on the song "Call Me When You Break Up." And the song "Talk," which Selena teased on Instagram, isn't part of the track list, although it is featured in the new ad for the Apple iPhone 16e.

The album, due out March 21, is available for preorder. Here's the track list:



"I Said I Love You First"

"Younger and Hotter Than Me"

"Call Me When You Break Up"

"Ojos Tristes"

"Don't Wanna Cry"

"Sunset Blvd."

"Cowboy"

"Bluest Flame"

"How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten"

"Do You Wanna Be Perfect"

"You Said You Were Sorry"

"I Can't Get Enough"

"Don't Take It Personally"

"Scared of Loving You"

