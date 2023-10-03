Selena Gomez says she's different from "goddesses" like Beyoncé and Adele, and "that's okay"

Selena Gomez is the most-followed woman on Instagram, and her die-hard fans listen to her music, watch her TV shows and movies, and buy her Rare Beauty cosmetics. But Selena thinks the reason why she has so many fans and followers comes down to one word: relatability.

Speaking to Fast Company magazine, Selena says, "I'm not unattainable. I look at someone like a Beyoncé, and I am amazed. My jaw drops. Every part of her is just impeccable, and it's just so beautiful. I went to her show and was blown away. But I'm just not that, and that's okay."

"I'm me, and I'm a little silly, but I also like being sexy and fun, and I also want to do good with the time I have here," she continues. "We need goddesses like Beyoncé and Adele. But I'm just happy to be your best friend."

Fast Company reports that Selena's Rare Beauty brand, which the mag has named one of its "Brands that Matter," is expected to exceed $300 million in sales this year — triple what it earned in 2022. On October 4, Selena will host the first fundraising gala for the brand's Rare Impact Fund, which is working to raise $100 million in the next 10 years to provide mental health services and health education for young people. Marshmello and Martin Short are among Selena's pals on the bill.

Meanwhile, Selena's working on her new album. She tells Fast Company that her new music is fun, adding, "I've had to relearn what being me and being happy looked like." However, she warns, "I've never promised anyone that I'll never have a bad day again."

