Selena Gomez says she's 'almost' done with music, says by comparison acting gives her 'sanity'

Selena Gomez seems to be firmly in the acting column these days, with the success of Only Murders In the Building and the movie Emilia Perez, as well as the reboot of Wizards of Waverly Place. But Selena says there's still some music left in her.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Selena says, "I think I've done just as much as I wanted to do in music, but it's exciting because I feel like I haven't even started in film and TV. ... I'm excited to do more of that."

When the interviewer responds, "When you say you've done what you wanted to do with music," Selena clarifies, "Almost done. Music isn't going away. I just set it down for a second."

Asked what it is about acting that she prefers to music, she says it gives her "sanity." She explains that while doing press to promote, say, an album, "It’s really scary to talk about music that maybe has been a part of your story and isn’t anymore. And it’s really hard to sit there and talk about myself. It’s draining."

By comparison, she says, in every interview she's done for Emilia Perez, "There's not been one personal question asked. ... I think that that's a space that is safer for me."

However, talking about her personal life is something she seems to feel comfortable with nowadays: She and boyfriend Bennie Blanco post their relationship all over social media. Selena says, "I guess this is the safest I've ever felt in [a relationship], and I see a future with this person. And when you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down."

