Selena Gomez scores first acting Emmy nod, makes history with producer nod for 'Only Murders in the Building'

Selena Gomez: Singer, beauty mogul and Emmy-nominated actress.

The multitalented star has received her first Emmy acting nomination for her role as Mabel in the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. Her competition for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series is Abbot Elementary's Quinta Brunson, The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, Hacks' Jean Smart, Loot's Maya Rudolph and Palm Royale's Kristin Wiig.

Variety reports that Selena is only the fourth Latina to be nominated in this category, following Rita Moreno, America Ferrera and Jenna Ortega.

Selena has also made history this year because Only Murders in the Building has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series for the third year in a row. As one of the show's executive producers, that counts as a nomination for her. And as per Variety, that makes her the most-nominated Latina producer in the history of the Emmys.

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building debuts in August. Selena's co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short have also been nominated in the acting categories.

The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live on ABC on Sept. 15 from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE and stream the next day on Hulu.

