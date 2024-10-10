Selena Gomez shares mental health coping mechanisms, explains why she won't "isolate" herself

Selena Gomez has been open about her mental health struggles, including her bipolar disorder diagnosis. And for Oct. 10, which is World Mental Health Day, she shared some of the things she does to help her when it all gets to be too much.

In a chat with fashion influencer Remi Bader, Selena says if she's having what Remi describes as a "bad mental health day," "I have to surround myself with people that I really trust, and usually that's one or two people."

"Sometimes isolating myself when I’m not feeling great can be scary. I think all these thoughts,” she continues. “But if I’m around people that make me feel good, and make me feel like I can say anything, that always helps me. And then, therapy, you know?"

Asked who she'll call if she's having one of those moments, Selena says, "If it's something that I just want simplified, I love talking to my sister [Gracie]. She's 11 and she actually is very sweet and innocent and she makes me feel very grounded."

Selena also shared that right now she feels "a little overwhelmed," what with all the promotion around her new film Emilia Perez and her executive producing duties on Only Murders in the Building. In that case, she says, isolation is what she needs.

"I like to take some me time. I think it’s very important where I just don’t speak to anyone and just stick with myself.”

Selena concludes by saying that people who are struggling with their mental health should know that they're "definitely not alone," adding, "I'm with you." She suggests reaching out to someone, seeking help or even talking about your issues in a video diary.

