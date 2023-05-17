Selena Gomez to star in two new Food Network series

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Singer, actress, beauty mogul and now, Food Network star?

Following the success of her Emmy-nominated show Selena + Chef on HBO Max, Selena Gomez has now signed on to host two new culinary programs for the Food Network. One of them will be a "celebration-focused series just in time for the holidays," according to the network.

In addition, a new series planned for 2023 will offer a twist on the concept of Selena + Chef: Instead of famous chefs coming to her house, she'll travel around and visit famous chefs in their kitchens, then learn to cook their most popular dishes on-site.

There's no word yet on when either show will premiere. Selena's other Emmy-nominated TV project, Only Murders in the Building, starts its third season August 8 on Hulu.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

