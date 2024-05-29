Selena Gomez talks relationship with Benny Blanco, possibility of going on tour

Selena Gomez's brand Rare Beauty is one of the 2024 TIME100 Most Influential Companies, TIME announced on Monday.

As part of the recognition, Selena is featured on one of the magazine's two global covers. In the accompanying interview, Selena covered everything from her relationship with Benny Blanco to the possibility of ever touring again.

According to Selena, she wasn't looking for a relationship when she realized she liked her then-friend, Benny. “It just happens when you least expect it,” Selena said.

In fact, Selena said she had become quite used to being alone before they met.

“I was alone for five years," Selena said. "A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone.”

As a recent guest on Howard Stern's show, Benny told the radio host he wants to marry and have kids with Selena. In response, the singer told TIME that Benny "can't lie to save his life. If he's asked a question, he'll answer it."

"I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon,” she continued.

And while Selena says "nothing makes me happier than 90 minutes of being with my fans and just celebrating together," she isn't rushing to go back on tour anytime soon.

"It is very emotionally draining for me. And then you realize you’re just surrounded by a bunch of people that you’re paying,” Selena said.

