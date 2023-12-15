Selena Gomez confirms Benny Blanco romance once and for all with kiss pic

If you’re still not convinced that Selena Gomez is actually dating Benny Blanco, well, prepare to change your mind.

Selena had previously posted a couple of pictures of herself with a man who looked a lot like Blanco, but his face wasn't visible. But in a new slideshow documenting her recent trip to New York, she and the hitmaking producer go Instagram official.

"New York, my favorite moments w you this week," Selena captioned the slides, which showed her hanging with pals including Blanco, getting coffee, enjoying afternoon tea and watching Friends in her hotel room. But in the final slide, she and Blanco are kissing passionately.

Selena previously revealed her relationship with Blanco by responding to posts and comments on social media, saying that the producer is "my absolute everything in my heart."

Benny co-wrote and produced Selena's songs "Same Old Love" and "Kill Em with Kindness," and has worked with her on and off since then. He's also worked with everyone from SZA, Maroon 5 and Ed Sheeran, to Camila Cabello, Katy Perry and Selena's ex, Justin Bieber.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.