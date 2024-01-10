Selena Gomez announces social media break to focus on "what really matters"

As she has many times in the past, Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media.

On January 9, she posted an Instagram Story with photos of her with pal Nicola Peltz and actress Florence Pugh, as well as a shot of Simple Dreams, the memoir by legendary singer Linda Ronstadt, who, like Selena, has Mexican-American heritage.

The last post on the Story is a video of Selena's boyfriend, Benny Blanco, smiling while being kissed by two unidentified young kids. Selena captioned that one, "I'm off social for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters."

Selena's been active on social media lately, using it to confirm her relationship with Blanco and to clarify that she and Taylor Swift weren't talking about Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes.

Selena previously took a break in October — due to the "hate, violence and terror" in the world — and in February, when she told her TikTok followers, “I’m too old for this."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.