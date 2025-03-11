Selena Gomez's next single inspired by first date with Benny Blanco

When Selena Gomez says her album with Benny Blanco is inspired by their "past, present and future," she's not kidding.

She announced on Instagram Tuesday the next track we'll hear from their joint album, I Said I Love You First. "Our first date was on Sunset Blvd, and it's also the title of our next song together," she writes. "Sunset Blvd out March 14 with @itsbennyblanco."

The post came with a black-and-white picture of Selena snuggling with Benny. She wrote, "P.S. this is our first official photo together." The album is coming out March 21.

Benny and Selena recently recreated that first date by visiting Jitlada Thai restaurant to cook fried shrimp with curry with help from Jazz Singsanong, the eatery's chef.

After Benny posted the video of the cooking lesson, Jazz commented, "Love and appreciate you so much can’t wait to to cook on [sic] your wedding you both are so kind to me."

