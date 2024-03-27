Shakira draws record crowd for surprise pop-up show in Times Square

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TSX Entertainment

By Andrea Dresdale
Shakira rocked New York's Times Square on March 26 with a pop-up concert that drew a record crowd.
Shakira performed on the TSX Stage in the iconic location, singing "Hips Don't Lie" and songs from her new album like "BZRP Music Sessions #53."  According to organizers, she drew more than 40,000 people, which is larger than any previous Times Square performance.

Shakira's new album, whose title translates to Women No Longer Cry, is out now and has already been RIAA-certified multi-Platinum.  It features her sons, Milan and Sasha, as well as Cardi B, Karol GRauw Alejandro and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!