Shakira hitting the road for the first time since 2018

Shakira has officially announced a world tour — her first since 2018 — in support of her latest album, which has a Spanish title that translates to Women No Longer Cry.

The first leg of the tour launches November 2 in Palm Springs, California, and will include 14 arena shows across North America. Right now, it's set to wrap up in Detroit on December 15.

Shakira first teased the tour news during her surprise appearance at Coachella on April 12, where she performed with Bizarrap.

A Citi presale starts Wednesday, April 17, at 10 a.m. local time via citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 22 at 10 a.m. local time at shakira.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.