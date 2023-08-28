Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award at next month's MTV VMAs

Shakira will receive the biggest honor of the evening at next month's MTV Video Music Awards: the Video Vanguard trophy.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer will be the first South American artist ever to receive the award, which is given to performers for their "outstanding contributions and influence on music video and popular culture." Shakira will be on hand to accept the honor at this year's ceremony, which will air live September 12 at 8 p.m. ET. She'll also do her first VMA performance in 17 years.

Shakira has won four MTV VMAs and is up for four more this year, including Artist of the Year. Her most recent win was in 2007, for Most Earth Shattering Collaboration with Beyoncé for "Beautiful Liar." In 2005, she made VMAs history by doing the first all-Spanish performance, singing "La Tortura" with Alejandro Sanz.

In a statement, Bruce Gillmer, president of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for Paramount and chief content officer of music for Paramount+, said, "Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She's a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music."

In the past year, Shakira became the first female vocalist to debut in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish language track, "BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53." In fact, her "BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53" track set 14 marks recognized by the Guinness World Records.

