Shawn Mendes drops two tracks off his upcoming new album

Shawn Mendes dropped dual tracks off his upcoming fifth album: the lead single "Why Why Why" and a second song called "Isn't That Enough."



He also released the music video for "Why Why Why," shot in New York's Hudson Valley, where songs from the album were written and recorded. On the personal track, he addresses his feelings surrounding a breakup and choosing to take a break from performing for the sake of his mental health.



"I needed to address that, 'Hey, how have you been?' And I needed to say back, 'I'm good. Everything's good. It's going to be good. It's all right,'" Shawn tells Apple Music's Zane Lowe of the song.



The other track, "Isn't That Enough," is a slower, more folk-influenced tune. Shawn says his mom had an unexpected reaction to it.



"Completely out of my mom's vernacular, but I remember when I played her the song and the video, the first thing she said was, 'Oh wow, babe, you found yourself,'" he says. "And it's like, my mom would never say words like that. It's not something she would say, gave me chills when she said it."



Both songs will appear on his new album, Shawn, out Oct. 18.

