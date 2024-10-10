Shawn Mendes praises Lewis Capaldi for speaking out on mental health, reschedules album release

Shawn Mendes canceled his 2022 Wonder tour to focus on his mental health, and he praises fellow chart-topping singer Lewis Capaldi for doing the same thing last year, calling him "incredibly brave" for speaking out on the topic.

In June 2023, Lewis, who has Tourette syndrome, announced he was taking a break from touring "for the foreseeable future," saying, "I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Shawn, who recently returned to solo live performances, tells The Daily Record, "Not only is Lewis an incredibly talented singer and songwriter, but he is also incredibly brave."

He added, "When you put yourself in a vulnerable position most people will empathize and want to help. Just from Lewis being real, I think he has probably inspired more people to speak out and admit they are struggling than he knows.”

“Lewis has done exactly the right thing by having some time off," he continued. "Sometimes you just have to listen to what your body is telling you and give yourself the chance to get well. I had to do it, so I totally get it and I came back feeling so much better. He'll know the right time to come back because his body will tell him the right time. Everybody understands.”

Meanwhile, the release of Shawn's new album, Shawn, has just been rescheduled: It'll now come out Nov. 15 instead of Oct. 18. He wrote on Instagram, "We just need a little bit more time to bring some new inspiration and ideas to life. I love you guys thank you for being so patient, I can't wait to see you guys at the next few shows."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.