Shawn Mendes partnering with Playing For Change Foundation to bring music education to kids

While Shawn Mendes was performing in Latin America and India earlier this year, he teamed up with the Playing For Change Foundation to bring music education, instruments and live performances to kids in those countries and provide grants for long-term music education goals. Now he's announced that via his own charity, The Shawn Mendes Foundation, he'll be carrying that partnership into his upcoming tour.

During Shawn's On the Road Again tour, which launches Aug. 5, he and Playing For Change will continue to provide grants for music education in each country he visits. He will also meet with young musicians and take part in workshops.

“As musicians, we get to travel to so many places. You get to see what makes people so different, and the beautiful thing is that music seems to be the one thing that, no matter where you go, whether we’re dancing or we’re singing, connects us and unites us," Shawn says in a statement.

"Music has the power to change lives, and every child deserves the opportunity to explore their creativity and express themselves.”

The On the Road Again tour will visit Europe and North America before wrapping up in LA in October. Before it begins, Shawn will play the Sunny Hill Festival, established by Dua Lipa in her parents' home country of Kosovo, on Aug. 2.

