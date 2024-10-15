Shawn Mendes describes his dream date, is tickled by fan's foot comment

For his feature in Interview magazine, Shawn Mendes posed for a number of sexy photos, including one where he's sitting cross-legged, showing that he's barefoot. And Shawn was extremely tickled — pun intended — by one fan's comment on that particular photo.

A fan commented on Instagram, "you can’t be giving your dogs out like that for free shawn." He replied, "f*** if this means my feet this is absolutely hilarious."

To clarify: "dogs" is indeed slang for feet, and the fan was no doubt referring to the fact that many people rake in the bucks on OnlyFans by showing them off.

Also as part of Shawn's Interview feature, he sat for a video Q&A. When asked, "Who's your dream date," he had an oddly specific answer.

"If I could change time, I would put me at 13 years old and I would bring Emma Watson at, like, [the time she played] Hermoine [in] Prisoner of Azkaban, and those two would go on a date," he says. "And that would be my dream situation."

Asked to name his first job, Shawn says it was at Bath & Body Works. "My job was to stand in the front of the shop and basically lure the older ladies in," he says. "It wasn't my idea, but it was my job."

Seems like things haven't changed much for Shawn after all.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.