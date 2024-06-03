She'll take that "Espresso" 'Short n' Sweet': Sabrina Carpenter's new album coming in August

After teasing what appeared to be a new era on Instagram, Sabrina Carpenter has confirmed that new music is on the way.
Her new album, Short n' Sweet, is due out Aug. 23. She says in a statement, "This project is quite special to me and I hope it'll be something special to you too. I also have a surprise coming for you on Thursday night so keep an eye out."
The album will be Sabrina's sixth album overall and her first since Emails I Can't Send, which came out in July 2022.
