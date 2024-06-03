She'll take that "Espresso" 'Short n' Sweet': Sabrina Carpenter's new album coming in August

After teasing what appeared to be a new era on Instagram, Sabrina Carpenter has confirmed that new music is on the way.

Her new album, Short n' Sweet, is due out Aug. 23. She says in a statement, "This project is quite special to me and I hope it'll be something special to you too. I also have a surprise coming for you on Thursday night so keep an eye out."

The announcement comes on the heels of her current smash "Espresso" and her previous hit, "Feather."

The album will be Sabrina's sixth album overall and her first since Emails I Can't Send, which came out in July 2022.

