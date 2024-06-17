Sheryl Crow on "grounded" Olivia Rodrigo: "She's gonna be around"

One of the cutest multigenerational friendships over the last year has been the bond between Sheryl Crow, 62, and Olivia Rodrigo, 21. The two joined each other onstage in Nashville and performed together at Sheryl's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Sheryl tells ABC Audio she's impressed not only by Olivia's musical knowledge, but by the ease with which she handles her fame.

"She wasn't what I expected ... there are a lot of young, famous girls," Sheryl says of the "drivers license" singer. "I've said this quite a few times: If I had to come up in the environment now, there's no way I would gravitate to being a front and center person."

But, she notes, "These kids seem so much more acclimated to not only wielding, but controlling the fame machine."

On top of that, Sheryl says she appreciates how much Olivia knows about the music that came before her. In various interviews she's declared her love for artists like The White Stripes, Patti Smith, Alanis Morissette, Rage Against the Machine, Avril Lavigne, The Killers, Fiona Apple and No Doubt.

"I didn't expect to find such a grounded person, someone who is as knowledgeable as she is about the influences that she comes from," Sheryl says. "Like, when I said [to her], 'Man, you remind me of The Breeders,' she's like, 'I love The Breeders,' you know?"

Not only does Olivia love the The Breeders, she even tapped the "Cannonball" rockers to open for her during her GUTS World Tour.

"I just think it's fun to know that there is a huge body of references for her," Sheryl says. "And I think she's going to be around [for awhile], you know? I've just really enjoyed getting to know her."

