"She's a genius": Jimmy Fallon explains how Meghan Trainor helped him wrap up a holiday hit

Over the past few years, Jimmy Fallon has released some Christmas songs with the likes of Ariana Grande and Dolly Parton. This year, his single with Meghan Trainor, "Wrap Me Up," really seems to be taking off. He explained how the collaboration came about during an appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark.

Jimmy said that Meghan offered to help him record a Christmas comedy project he plans to release next year and asked him for some ideas. So he sent her a voice note featuring his admittedly lame attempt at coming up with a melody and lyrics. He played the voice note, which features him singing gibberish words and a chorus that goes "Wrap it up," for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

"I didn't hear from Meghan Trainor for six months," he added, as the audience laughed.

When she finally did get back to him, Jimmy said, she suggested they change the song from "Wrap It Up" to a duet called "Wrap Me Up," where the woman is the "gift" the guy is getting this year.

"She goes, 'I wrote a scratch [idea] for my version of the song,' and she played it," Jimmy continued. "And it sounds like the song you hear on the radio! We wrote it together over FaceTime for like an hour and a half ... she's a genius!"

