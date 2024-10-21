Signs point to new Lady Gaga single, "Disease," coming Oct. 25

Lady Gaga said the first single from her long-awaited new album would be arriving in October, and it appears as though Oct. 25 may be the magic date.

That's based on a number of online clues, rounded up by Billboard, all pointing to the release date and the name of the song, which is evidently "Disease." First, Gaga's label has put up a presave page for the song, with the title written backward, as well as an Oct. 25 date.

There's also an 11-song playlist on Gaga's Spotify page, and the first letter of each song spells out "GAGA" and then "disease."

In addition, a new website, gagadisease.com, flashes the words "I could play the doctor" -- presumably a lyric in the song. If you visit icouldplaythedoctor.com, it flashes the words "I can cure your disease."

If you keep on using each flashing phrase as a new URL -- like icancureyourdisease.com -- you'll reveal more lyrics: "If you were a sinner/ I could make you believe/ Lay you down like 1, 2, 3/ Eyes roll back in ecstasy/ I can smell your sickness/ I can cure ya/ Cure your disease."

Gaga has confirmed that the new release, which will be a pop album, is due out in February. She's referred to the album as LG7, since it will be her seventh studio album, and her recent Joker-inspired album, Harlequin, as LG 6.5.

