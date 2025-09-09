So today: Hilary Duff returns with new album, docuseries

Hilary Duff took to Instagram in August to mark the 22nd anniversary of the release of her 2003 album, Metamorphosis, which featured the hits "So Yesterday" and "Come Clean." At the end of the post, she wrote, "To be continued…," leading many fans to question if she was teasing new music. Turns out the answer was yes.

Hilary announced Tuesday that she'd signed a deal with Atlantic Records for her "highly anticipated return to music." Her most recent album, Breathe In, Breathe Out, came out in 2015. In addition, she'll be the focus of what's described as an "intimate docuseries" that will focus on her return to music and her "personal journey."

The docuseries will capture Hilary recording her new songs and getting ready to perform onstage for the first time in more than 10 years, combined with interviews, Hilary's personal videos and footage from her career. Of note, it'll be directed by Sam Wrench, the man who brought us Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie and Sabrina Carpenter's Christmas special.

In the years since she first broke out as the star of the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire, Hilary has sold more than 15 million records worldwide and starred in multiple movies, as well as in the TV series How I Met Your Father and Younger. She's also the mother of four children, one with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, and three with her current husband, singer/songwriter Matthew Koma.

