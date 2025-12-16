'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' to get digital and Blu-ray release

Artwork for 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' (20th Century Studios)
By Jill Lances

If you didn't get to see Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere in theaters, you'll now have a new chance to see the film.

The movie about Bruce Springsteen's efforts making his 1982 solo album, Nebraska, is set to hit digital platforms, including Amazon, Prime Video and Apple TV, on Dec. 23. It will also be released on 4K Blu-ray on Jan. 20, with the release including the four-act documentary Making Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The documentary's four parts cover the process of adapting Warren Zanes' 2023 book, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska, for the big screen; a look at the album Nebraska; a deep dive into actor Jeremy Allen White's process of becoming Springsteen for the film; and what it took to capture Springsteen's New Jersey during the era of the movie.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, opened in theaters in October.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

