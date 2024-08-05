St. Vincent calls John Mayer's "Daughters" "the worst song ever written"

John Mayer's 2004 single "Daughters" was a big hit and won the Song of the Year Grammy in 2005. But according to another Grammy-winning artist, that song is a blunder-land.

In an interview with Kerrang!, the artist St. Vincent, born Annie Clark, was asked to name the "worst song ever written," and she chose "Daughters."

"It's just so hideously sexist but it pretends to be a love song, but it's really, really retrograde and really sexist," Clark says. "And I hate it."

"It's so deeply misogynistic," she adds. "Which would be fine if you owned that, but it pretends like it's sweet."

While Clark is mostly known as an alternative artist, she does know a thing or two about what makes a successful pop song: She co-wrote Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" and Olivia Rodrigo's "Obsessed."

"Daughters" warns fathers that if they don't treat their daughters right, they'll grow up with "daddy issues" and be unable to have successful relationships. Among the lyrics: "On behalf of every man/ looking out for every girl/ you are the God and the weight of her world/ so fathers, be good to your daughters."

