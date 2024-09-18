"Stargazing" singer Myles Smith invites you sing, cry, laugh and be your "authentic self" at his shows

"Stargazing" singer Myles Smith launches his North American tour Wednesday in Seattle, and he predicts his live shows will provide you with all the feels — and some self-discovery.

"I like to say my shows are always a place that people could come and be their authentic selves, and really just, you know, bask in the moment of just letting your emotions out, and singing with me, crying with me, laughing with me," he tells ABC Audio. "And knowing that it's OK to feel inside those rooms and ... hopefully finding parts of themselves that they never knew."

"Stargazing" will be a highlight of the shows, but Myles says fans have been going crazy for it since the day he released it in May, on the first day of his U.K./European tour.

"I remember ... playing it, thinking, 'No one's going to have known all the words within less than 24 hours,'" he recalls. "And we were all just in shock. ... And then progressively, as the song grew ... it got louder and louder and louder and louder." He adds, "It's just been an insane year, but one I'm so grateful for."

Also part of that "insane year" was when "Stargazing" was included on former President Barack Obama's summer playlist in August. "It was one of many things that made me stop in my tracks and go, 'This is not normal on any level or any capacity,'" he says.

Meanwhile, the singer has another headlining tour scheduled for 2025, plus an opening slot on Ed Sheeran's European tour.

"[It's] exciting to know that whether it's now or in six months from now, I'm still going to be doing the thing that I love," he says. "And to grow an audience and meet new people and discover myself and the world as I go ... that's really exciting."

