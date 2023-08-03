Survey says Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Rihanna are the artists fans most want to see virtually

Taylor Swift's six-show run at SoFi Stadium kicks off on August 3, but let's say you weren't lucky enough to score tickets to this leg of The Eras Tour. If she had offered the option to watch her concerts virtually, would you have taken her up on it? According to a new poll, many people would.

Rising ticket prices, scarcity of concert tickets and the hassle involved in actually going to a concert -- parking, buying food, dealing with crowds -- are just some of the factors that make fans interested in attending concerts virtually. That's according to a new study by Jugo, a virtual meeting and event platform.

According to the study, 64% of respondents said they be open to virtual concerts, and out of a variety of artists on tour this summer, most respondents -- 17% -- chose Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour as the one they'd most want to see virtually, followed by Taylor's Eras Tour, and Drake and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur Tour.

The chance to have a meet and greet with their favorite artists virtually was also a popular idea with those surveyed. Asked which celebrity they'd most want to have "virtual fan experience with," Rihanna came out on top with 21.5% of the vote.

While wait for a permanent "virtual ticket" option from Ticketmaster, you still have the option of seeing this year's Lollapalooza Festival from the comfort of your couch: Hulu is streaming the entire festival, starting August 3 through 6, which means you can see everyone from Tomorrow X Together and Billie Eilish, to Karol G and Diplo.

