Sections
Last Songs Played
More
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work With Us
(Opens in new window)
WCFB-HD2 Public File
(Opens in new window)
Weather
Hurricane Guide
Traffic
LAST SONGS PLAYED
Subscribe to POWER Orlando newsletter(Opens a new window)
POWER Orlando facebook feed(Opens a new window)
POWER Orlando twitter feed(Opens a new window)
POWER Orlando instagram feed(Opens a new window)
Last Songs Played
More
Survey: A third of consumers would replace their real estate agent with AI
October 28, 2026 at 1:05 pm EDT
On Air
View All
1-321-821-2000
81
°
14
Download the Power App!
Free to download!
"Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"
Enable our Custom Skill for all of your Alexa devices!
Audio Temporarily Unavailable
You may be offline. Please check your connection and try again using the
Retry
button.
Cancel
Retry
Listen Live
Learn More
Share currently playing on Facebook (Opens a new window)
Share currently playing on Twitter (Opens a new window)