'Sweet secret moment': Miley Cyrus releasing 2024 live version of current single

Miley Cyrus plans to release an early live version of her current single, "End of the World," Thursday — but she had to get permission from David Letterman to do it.

In June 2024, Miley performed at LA's Chateau Marmont for Letterman's Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Miley sang "End of the World" during that performance and has now posted a clip of it on Instagram.

Miley wrote in the caption, using the nickname for her fans, "Smilers recognized 'End Of The World' from a private performance at Chateau Marmont for David Letterman a year ago. To thank you for all the love you’ve shown this record I’m releasing the performance in full on Thursday to celebrate the past two weeks."

She added, "Thank you DL for allowing me to share this sweet secret moment."

"End of the World" is the first official single from Miley's upcoming "visual album," Something Beautiful, which is due May 30.

