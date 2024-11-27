Swifties beg NFL to change the time of Travis' Dec. 8 game so he can attend Taylor's tour finale

Taylor Swift's final Eras Tour performance will take place Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada, but her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has a prior engagement — unless the begging of multiple Swifties can melt the NFL's cold, cold heart.

Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Missouri, on Dec. 8, with the game starting at 7:20 p.m. That leaves him no way to make it to Vancouver in time for the concert, but Swifties want to change that. They've started a hashtag on social platform X called #FlexChiefsvsChargers.

According to the Kansas City Star, one fan wrote, "NFL we want chiefs to have a 1 p.m. game on the 8th of December. Please flex it so Travis can go watch Taylor finish her tour in Vancouver."

The paper also quoted another social media user as writing, in all caps, "I'M SORRY BUT THE NFL NEEDS TO MAN THE F*** UP AND CHANGE THE CHIEFS GAME DEC 8 BECAUSE THERE'S NO WAYYY THEY'LL LET OUR GIRL BE A F****** EMOTIONAL WRECK ON THE LAST SHOW WITHOUT HER KILLA SUPPORT THERE."

Another wrote, "Remember when the whole world was 'will Taylor make it to the superbowl?' Same energy commish - make it happen - flex the game."

Yet another fan pointed out that the NFL's VP of Broadcast, Mike North, said earlier this year that they took Taylor's concert schedule into account to create the 2024-25 football schedule. They wrote, "let's take it into account again on december 8th plz & thanks."

One fan directly begged Mike North, "please #FlexChiefsvsChargers on dec 8th to noon otherwise we will not be watching. last eras show and chiefs game at same time? don't be stupid… get your views up and have the game start earlier :)."

