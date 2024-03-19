SZA, Tate McRae, Teddy Swims, Benson Boone to play Lollapalooza

SZA will headline this year's Lollapalooza festival, taking place August 1-4 at Chicago's Grant Park.

SZA is one of a number of headline acts, including blink-182, Future x Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and The Killers. The rest of the bill is equally stacked: Tate McRae, Teddy Swims, Reneé Rapp, Zedd, Benson Boone, Kesha, RAYE and Tyla are just some of the performers who'll be taking the stage.

Additional performers include Lizzy McAlpine, Mimi Webb, Knoxa Armani White and Dominic Fike.

The presale begins Thursday, March 21, at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Thursday at noon CT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Lollapalooza.com.

