Tate McRae explains Greek mythology-inspired MTV VMA performance

If you saw Tate McRae's performance of "Revolving Door" and "Sports Car" on the MTV VMAs, you might have wondered why she had all those muscle men posing motionless on pedestals. Well, it turns out it was all about Greek mythology.

Tate took to Instagram to explain, writing, "My VMAs debuttt what a f***** dream this was. Jeeeeeez the ppl on my team are so talented and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world working with them :'). getting to story tell on this stage was so much fun and yes I was Medusa….. the scorned woman & turned all the boys to stone."

In Greek mythology, Medusa was a Gorgon. She had living snakes for hair and was so hideous that anyone who looked at her was turned to stone. That definitely does not describe Tate, who was rocking a revealing two-piece outfit while singing and doing physically demanding choreography.

In addition to her performance, Tate took home two Moon Persons: One was for song of the summer for "Just Keep Watching" and one was a technical award for the song's video.

The U.S. leg of Tate's Miss Possessive tour wraps up in November in Inglewood, California.

