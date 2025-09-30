Tate McRae, Gracie Abrams make 'TIME100' Next list

Instead of asking what's next, you should ask who's next — because TIME has the answer.

The mag has published its annual TIME100 Next list, spotlighting who it calls "100 emerging leaders from around the world." Gracie Abrams and Tate McRae are both on the list, alongside Becky G, Jonathan Bailey, Kaitlyn Dever, A Complete Unknown's Monica Barbaro, Too Much and Hacks star Megan Stalter and Severance Emmy winner Tramell Tillman.

Gracie's BFF and collaborator, "Sue Me" singer Audrey Hobert, writes of her pal, "She is a special person. Razor-sharp and smart, which makes her fun. ... Gracie is funny and has opinions, even when the opinion is 'This is not something I care about.' Either way, all the time, she is deeply interesting, she is creative, and she is my bar for friendship in this life. Hard to beat."

Actress Dakota Johnson writes of Tate, "In sincerity, getting to know Tate has been a special experience for me. I've witnessed her quiet confidence, and how genuinely present she is. ... I've seen her brain working and her soul expanding. She is tender and deeply kind. ... I can't wait to watch her artistry unfold and evolve while she sinks further into the DNA of pop music."

Selena Gomez writes of Becky, "She has a rare gift for bridging cultures and making everyone around her feel seen. ... The world needs more energy like my friend Becky's."

Ariana Grande writes of Jonathan, "I'm so thankful that I get to spend so much time with this incredibly gifted, playful, and caring human being who is so endlessly curious about art and life and the many which ways they intertwine. I'll forever be along for the ride."

