Tate McRae named Artist of the Year at the Juno Awards

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Andrea Dresdale

Tate McRae was a big winner at this year's Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys.

At the ceremony, hosted by Nelly Furtado, the Calgary native was named Artist of the Year and also won Single of the Year for "greedy."

Last year, Tate was nominated for five awards but didn't win any of them.

Other winners included SZA's SOS for International Album of the Year and "Blame Brett" group The Beaches, who took home Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!