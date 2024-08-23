Tate McRae sings with boyfriend The Kid LAROI, premieres new song at NYC concert

Tate McRae made sure her fans weren't greedy for surprises during her concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday.

The pop star brought her boyfriend, The Kid LAROI, out during the show, where the pair treated the crowd to a duet. When he took the stage, The Kid LAROI pulled Tate in for a big hug and a kiss, before the duo sang an acoustic version of his 2021 song "Without You."

According to People, Tate told the crowd it was their "first time singing together." Sitting on a set of stairs, the couple performed the emotional ballad.

“You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally/ Left here without you,” the lyrics go. “And it hurts for me to think about what life could possibly be like/ Without you, without you.”

Midway through the concert, Tate also debuted a new song. She posted a clip of the moment to her TikTok, writing on the video, "Premiered a new song at my headline sold out MSG show," alongside an eyes emoji. "Last night was a dream," she captioned the clip.

She also shared another video of the song to TikTok. "It's OK, I'm OK, I don't really gotta say, it's OK/ You can have him anyway," Tate sings on the track.

The new song garnered some love from Tate's bestie Olivia Rodrigo. "so good," Olivia commented on the TikTok.

