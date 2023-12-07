Tate McRae talks about her onstage alter ego, Tatiana: "She doesn't really give a s***"

Tate McRae's onstage alter ego, Tatiana, started out as an inside joke among her fans. But now that Tate's discussed it in a Billboard interview, people want to know more Tatiana — and she's obliging.
Speaking with People, Tate says, "I'm a pretty reserved Canadian who's pretty shy in big groups. But I get onstage, and sometimes I'll black out and be like, 'What the f*** is up, Boston?' And my mom's like, 'Whoa, where did this come from?'"
"Just a totally different side of me. She’s feistier and doesn't really give a s***."
Ahead of the December 8 release of her album Think Later, the "greedy" singer also tells People that she doesn't see herself in competition with other young female artists, like her pal Olivia Rodrigo.
