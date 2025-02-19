Tate McRae talks LAROI collab, adds 23 new dates to Miss Possessive Tour

Spotify and Tate McRae Host Exclusive Listening of 'So Close to What' in LA; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Spotify

Tate McRae is expanding her upcoming Miss Possessive Tour.

She's just added 23 new dates to the worldwide trek, which starts in March with festival performances and headline shows in South America and Mexico. The new dates include three shows in the U.K. and a slew of U.S. dates, starting Oct. 3 in Seattle and running through Nov. 8 in LA.

Some of the newly announced shows will bring Tate back to cities she's initially going to play during the summer North American leg of the tour, which starts Aug. 4 in Vancouver. Tickets for the new shows go on sale Feb. 27 at TateMcRae.com, but there's an AMEX presale on Feb. 25 and an artist presale Feb. 26; you can sign up for the latter now at Ticketmaster.

Tate's new album, So Close to What, is due out Friday and she explained the title during a Spotify listening party on Monday. "[It] encapsulates how I felt turning 21 ... feeling like you're finally a woman while also wrestling with how the media portrays you," she told fans.

She also discussed working with her boyfriend, The Kid LAROI, on one of the songs on the album, noting, "It was a really funny process ... as a couple, we never took each other seriously professionally, and suddenly we were a part of a creative process collaborating on a song."

In addition, the Canadian star revealed that her alter ego "Tatiana" — who is her equivalent of Beyoncé's Sasha Fierce — "wrote a lot of the songs on the album – including 'Sports car.'"

