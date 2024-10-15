Tate McRae teases new song "2 Hands" — and maybe a new album?

Tate McRae's new era is full speed ahead.

After dropping her new song and video, "It's ok I'm ok," the Canadian star is now teasing yet another new song. In a clip on Instagram, she sings, "I just want your two hands on me/ at all times, baby." She captioned the post, "Another one alreadddyyy."

The song is officially called "2 Hands," and you can presave it now. Tate joked on TikTok, "No chance i wrote a happy song."

Prior to that, she posted a carousel of photos. One photo showed a white board with a list of numbers, which looks an awful lot like an album track listing, and next to each of them is a heart. She captioned that post, "Stay tuned." Tate's musical collaborator Ryan Tedder liked both posts.

One fan wrote in the comments, "the whiteboard out already???? oh ur working HARD." Other fans started begging for the release of the song and the album. "Ok Tate feed us," wrote one. "TM3 is definitely sooner than we think omg," another wrote.

Tate's most recent album, Think Later, came out in December 2023.

