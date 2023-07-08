Taylor Swift debuts "I Can See You" music video, starring ex Taylor Lautner

Taylor Swift treated fans in Kansas City, Missouri to a new music video -- and a surprise reunion.



While on stage during her Eras Tour Friday night, Taylor debuted the visual for her Speak Now (Taylor's Version) "From the Vault" track, "I Can See You." The video, a high-stakes heist chock-full of references and metaphors, stars three familiar faces: Taylor Lautner -- her ex and the inspiration for the song "Back to December" -- and her "Mean" video co-stars, Joey King and Presley Cash. She then brought all three out onstage, to wild cheers from the crowd.



For those not at the show, Taylor posted about the video on social media, beginning, "WELL. SO. I've been counting down for months and finally the 'I Can See You' video is out. I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it's felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music."



"I had my heart set on @joeyking, @taylorlautner and @helloimpresleycash starring in it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for 'Mean' when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad a**!!" she continued.

"[Lautner] is INCREDIBLE in this (didn't have a stunt double!) and shout out to @taylautner" -- Lautner's wife, who is also named Taylor -- "for being so awesome to hang with on set," she wrote, adding, "The Tale of 3 Taylors."



In one of Taylor's photos in her post, she, Lautner and Lautner's wife are seen recreating the Spider-Man pointing meme. Lautner also posted that pic to Instagram, adding, "Tonight was wild."

