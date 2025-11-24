Taylor Swift drops more 'Showgirl' vinyls; album & single are still #1

Just when you thought there couldn't possibly be any more The Life of a Showgirl vinyl variants, Taylor Swift has dropped three more.

The new designs are only available until Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET. They include Lit My Sky Up orange metallic vinyl, Sequins Are Forever magenta glitter vinyl and Honestly Wild transparent vinyl with red glitter splatters.

As with all the previous vinyl variants, each LP comes with a double gatefold sleeve, a photo strip with a poem on the reverse, album lyrics and never-before-seen photos.

Meanwhile, The Life of a Showgirl is spending a seventh week atop the Billboard 200 album chart. If it can hold on one more week, it will tie Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem as the only albums in 2025 to spend their first eight weeks at #1 on that chart.

Over on the Hot 100, Taylor's song "The Fate of Ophelia" is on top for a seventh week, as well. It's the first song to spend its first seven weeks at #1 on that chart since 2021, when K-pop group BTS did it with "Butter."

